Kentucky Family Encourages Drivers To Buckle Up After Tragic Loss March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro family is encouraging drivers to wear their seatbelts after the tragic loss of their teenage daughter. The Buckle Up for Megan Campaign held an event at Don Moore’s Overflow Cafe to raise awareness about the importance of buckling up.

The campaign is in memory of Megan Miller, and Owensboro teen, who wasn’t wearing her seatbelt when she died in a crash on U.S. 60.

Today marks 12 years since her death.

An accident simulator was at the event to show people what really happens when you don’t buckle up.

“There’s four people in there, two are seatbelted and two are not seatbelted, and it rolls at about 15 mph, and it just shows you exactly what happens. The two that have their seatbelt on are still seatbelted, and the other two are ejected,” Mischelle Miller said, “Most every time they are, and it opens your eyes to see what happens.”

A billboard has also been placed along Leitchfield Road to honor Megan and encourage drivers to buckle up.

