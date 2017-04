Evansville Police are investigating a home burglary on Evansville’s north-side. Police say someone broke into a home in the 200 block of East Olmstead Avenue sometime between Wednesday and Saturday afternoon.

The victim told police they returned home and found the place ransacked. Several power tools were missing and the victim’s 17-year-old family dog was gone. If you have any information in connection to the crime, contact police.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



