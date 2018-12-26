44News | Evansville, IN

Family Displaced Following Christmas Day House Fire

December 26th, 2018 Kentucky

A family is displaced from their home after a Christmas day house fire. The fire broke out in the 7100 Block of Highway 144 in Philpot, Kentucky around 3 p.m.

Three fire departments responded and the home was engulfed when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to half of the home but it was destroyed due to smoke and heat damage.

Fire investigators believe a trash fire spread to the back deck and caught the home on fire.

An official cause remains under investigation.

