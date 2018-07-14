Home Indiana Family Conducts Search For A Missing Chrisney Man July 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

After being reported missing for several days, the family of Donnie Westfall and many volunteers conducted a search today.

The search started at Circle S on North Main Street in Chrisney, Indiana. According to Donnie Westfall Jr’s Daughter, he has been missing for over a week.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office found his van on the side of County Road 150 East between 900 and 1000 North in Chrisney. Donnie’s van was on the side of the road in a ditch where the battery was stripped out.

Donnie’s cousin Megan Cain explained why they focused on certain areas, “This morning search was focused mostly on the area that we last saw Donnie or that we know Donnie was luckily we have had some really good luck with getting in touch with some of the property owners they have been amazing to work with they consented to us searching we searched a couple of parcels today we also searched the area where his van was last found as well as kind of disperse volunteers out in the community to hand out flyers.”

The Spencer County Police Department urges anyone with information on Westfall’s whereabouts, to please contact the Spencer County Police Department.

