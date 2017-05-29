Home Indiana Evansville Family Comes Back from Vacation to Fire Ravaged Home May 29th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A fire engulfs a home in Posey County. Luckily, no one was hurt. That’s because the family who lives there was gone on vacation.

Authorities say the home on East Copperline Road was already fully engulfed when they arrived.

The house has been home to four generations. Luwaynea Landrum grew up in the home previously owned by her parents. Now her son owns the property. The whole family was gone for a wedding when the fire started.

Landrum says her son made a last minute decision to extend the trip a day keeping them out of the house when the fire ignited. She says they think the fire started in the basement and the family could have been trapped there.

The family is thanking neighbors for calling when the fire started and helping as they figure out what’s next.

Landrum says, “It’s a blessing to live around people that are good people.”

Crews continue to monitor what is left of the home. Fire officials say a cause has not been determined and could take days. Five other departments helped Posey County firefighters put out the blaze.

The family says they did have insurance and they would like to rebuild on the property.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments