Home Illinois Family Christian to Close its Doors Due to Failing Sales February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

One of the largest Christian-themed merchandise retailers is set to close its doors. Family Christian will close its doors after 85 years of business. The company’s president says changing consumer behaviors and declining sales is what led to the decision to close. Family Christian employs more than 3,000 people and operates over 240 retail locations in 36 states, nationwide. A timetable for the liquidation has not been set. Family Christian Ministries has provided humanitarian aid to millions of orphans, widows and oppressed people around the world.

The only location in the tri-state is at 701 North Green River Road in Evansville. To find other locations, visit Family Christian Store Locator.

Comments

comments