Family Celebrates A Miracle Baby After Tragedy

Janae Carter is preparing to celebrate a “Myracle” baby after losing her two children Prince and Princess Carter along with their father Terrance Barker in a car accident in November.

Saturday the Carter family will gather at the YMCA in Evansville celebrating a new life at the baby shower for Myracle Carter.

Carter was nearly 10 weeks pregnant with Myracle when her life changed forever November 29th.

Now she says she is focused on giving Myracle the life she deserves.

To help support Janae and Myracle Carter, donate to her registry at the Target in Evansville.

