Family Asking for Public’s Help in Searching for Donald Westfall Jr.

A Tri-State family is pleading to the public for answers in the disappearance of a man nearly eight months ago. Donald Westfall Jr. was reportedly last seen near the Boonville City Lake.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office found his van on the side of County Road 150 East near Chrisney last summer. Indiana State Police and the Westfalls have searched for Westfall several times but are now turning to the public for help.

“We know that my dad was last seen at a Forrest Avenue address, which is right behind the park here,” says Alexis Westfall. “He was also seen at a gas station with three other people. They were all inside of his van. We believe those are the people that did kill him. We know that he is not alive.”

A $3,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the body of Donald Westfall Jr.

Contact the ISP Jasper Unit with any information.

