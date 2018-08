Home Indiana Evansville Family Asking Public’s Help in Locating 18 Year Old August 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The family of 18 year old Shamal Daniel is asking the public for help in locating him.

The family says Shamal was last seen in Evansville on August 1st. He is known to frequent the area of Riverside and Lodge.

Evansville Police Department has a missing person report filed for Shamal. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or 911.

