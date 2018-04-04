Family Asking For Financial Assistance After Boy Beaten In Henderson

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the four-year-old police say was beaten by his father’s fiance. Joey Thompson is recovering at Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

An update on the GoFundMe says Joey is suffering from brain bleeding and had part of his skull removed. The family expects Joey will be recovering at the hospital for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile the woman accused of beating the child remains in the Henderson County Jail. Cheyenne Littlepage faces criminal abuse of a child under 12 charges.

Henderson Police say Littlepage told them she was extremely frustrated with the child, who has learning disabilities. And that she admitted to tossing the child to the ground, dropping him, and shoving him more than once.

Littlepage is scheduled to appear in court on April 11th at 1:30 p.m.

If you would like to donate to Joey's GoFundMe page

