Family of Aleah Beckerle Donates In Her Honor

The family of Aleah Beckerle has made a donation to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville. Aleah, who suffered from cerebral palsy, had received therapy at Easterseals.

Family spokeswoman Laura Jackson says she and Aleah’s Mom Cara Beckerle gave a 4 hundred dollar check to the center on Tuesday, May 9 in Aleah’s honor.

Aleah’s family says they want to thank everyone who part in “Bring Aleah Home” fundraisers which made this donation possible.

