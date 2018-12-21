Home Kentucky Families Receive Christmas Gifts In Webster County December 21st, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

One Tri-State community is giving back this holiday season. Toys for Tots in Providence, Kentucky is helping families provide toys for their little ones this Christmas.

“It’s really just for the kids so they have something to look forward to on Christmas,” says Keith Farrell, Toys for Tots chairman.

For more than 32 years, the Toys for Tots in Providence has been making Christmas special for Webster County families.

“There are a lot of genuine needs for families that really don’t have anything and this will be the only Christmas that they have because of the efforts of this program,” says Farrell.

With the help of several volunteers, including the Providence Fire Department, the event provides Christmas gifts for nearly 300 kids.

“It’s a chance for our department to give back to the community and help under privileged kids in the area have a little better Christmas,” says Chief Steve Burns, Providence Fire Department. “So any chance we get to help is great.”

The county-wide program allows families to sign up to receive donations by giving details about their children like their ages and interests. Then volunteers go out and buy toys for those kids. They just don’t collect toys, but financial donations are also made to the program throughout the year.

“The fireman will go through all the toys that we bring in here and match them up with a family list of their age and boys and girls and prepare the boxes that you see,” says Farrell.

And for parents like Erin Scoot, being able to pick up toys for her son makes his Christmas special.

“They get to wake up on Christmas and actually have something to open up rather than nothing at all,” says Scott. “To even have the opportunity to make sure he has Christmas.”

And with each box carries away, Farrell says its a reminder about the generosity and compassion from those in Webster County.

“We’ve been very fortunate to get the support every year and I just like knowing that even though we don’t see the kids actually come tonight to get them, they’ll be getting these toys,” says Farrell. “Santa will have something for them under their tree.”

Providence Toys for Tots officials say they will start planning for next years Christmas right after the New Year.

