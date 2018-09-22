Home Kentucky Families Rally To Support Midwives After New Policy September 22nd, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

Baptist Health Madisonville policy will no longer allow midwives to attend deliveries after September 30th.

“I’m so upset that there are other women, with the decision that Baptist Health has made, would not possibly get to have that type of experience that I had,” says Kayla McCurry, rally organizer.

Families rallied outside of Baptist Health Madisonville to voice their concerns about a new policy for midwives. Starting October 1st, midwives will no longer be allowed to attend active labor.

“For 24 years midwives have been delivering babies right here in Madisonville and we want to still have that choice,” says McCurry. “We don’t want to have to go over an hour, two hours away, to choose a midwife.”

The midwives will continue providing care before and after birth, but not during labor itself. Some mothers say they don’t agree with this.

“We should have a choice,” says Elizabeth Riggle, mother. “So for women like myself who want someone whose just going to basically join in with them through their experience and allow it to be our own versus one that’s more medically based, then we want the ability to have that option.”

Many are concerned about the changes in birthing procedures.

Baptist Health says “Our midwives will focus and expand their roles in the outpatient office setting beginning October 1, providing pre-natal care up until delivery. Our OB/GYN physicians will provide care during and for the GYN services/surgeries that we provide. We believe this will allow us to continue to provide the best access to maternity care and education for the patients that we serve. We also respect the right of the individuals to speak out about the things they don’t agree with.”

Some midwives say they provide trust and empowerment to patients, and want to continue to have an active role in the birthing process.

“A lot of these babies I delivered myself, so it’s been an opportunity to reconnect with them and them showing us support in these hard times,” says Lysbeth Franco, PRN Midwife.

