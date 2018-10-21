Home Indiana Evansville Families Get Ready For Halloween At “Boo At The Zoo” October 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Families in Evansville got ready for Halloween in a not so scary way.

“Boo at the Zoo’s” opening weekend was at the Mesker Park Zoo and gates opened at 3 o’clock. There were many activities families could choose from including animal encounters, trick or treat stations, hay rides and more. Trick or Treating took the top prize and from the looks of the many bags, families did not go home disappointed.

Nevah Wise a child who attended “Boo at the Zoo” explained “I think my favorite part was either dancing or going trick or treating, and I think the most fun part was doing this right now.”

Admission for the event was $6 for zoo members and $8 for non zoo members.

“Boo at the Zoo” will also take place next Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 o’clock.

Click Here To Order Your Tickets For Boo At The Zoo

