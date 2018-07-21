Home Indiana Evansville Families Get Up Close And Personal With Bugs At Wesselman Woods July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Wesselman Woods hosted their annual Bug Fest this afternoon.

Kids and adults from all walks of life came in contact with all sorts of creepy bugs. On hand were spiders, caterpillars, and a beekeeper who demonstrated the process of beekeeping. The unique event gave children and their parents a chance to see and learn new things about bugs.

Elaine Edwards, the Communications Director at Wesselman Woods says ” The Bug Fest is such a fun event, it is something that we have been doing for many years and it is an opportunity for kids and adults alike to come out and get up close and person al with creepy crawly insects and spiders.”

A firefly station was also on hand to celebrate the official Indiana state insect.

Comments

comments