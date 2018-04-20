Home Indiana Evansville Families Gather at Wesseleman Woods for CAPE End of Year Picnic April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Community Action Program of Evansville hosts an end of the year picnic for parents and children. Families from Vanderburgh and Gibson Counties gathered at Wesselman Woods for the outdoor lunch.

CAPE is an organization that works with low-income families to provide support outside of the home. Services include everything from nutrition assistance to education. Lunch was provided to everyone at no cost and kids were treated to a day full of games and fun activities.

CAPE Director of Child Services Mary Goedde says, “This is the end of the school year so they all have worked very hard and it’s just a collaboration between community and our teachers and our parents and they all come together to work very hard they had quite a few nights where they get together and they would build the boxcars and it’s just a really good family engagement project”

The picnic was for families in CAPE’s head start program that prepares kids for kindergarten.

In 2017, the head start program served more than 725 families in the area.

