Families Enjoy Winter Attractions at Owensboro’s Artic Adventure

The second annual Owensboro Parent Artic Adventure Kids Fun Festival is underway Friday and Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Frostbite Fred and his crew learned a lot from last year’s expedition so this year’s Artic Adventure is going to be even more exciting. Attractions include Snowzilla, Snow-Mazing, Everest Climb N’ Slide, and many more.

All Artic Adventure activities are included in the $15 entry fee for kids three to 17. Adult admission is $5, which does not include attractions. Early admisssion entry is also available for an additional $10. Each session lasts 90 minutes, and is limited to 400 paid admissions to ensure shorter lines for maximum fun.

For more information about this event, visit Artic Adventure.

