Families Come Out For The First Ever Burgh Evening On The Ohio

Today was a day filled of firsts, and for The Newburgh Police Department that meant the first ever, Burgh Evening on the Ohio.

Burgh Evening On The Ohio was held this afternoon by the Newburgh Police and Fire Department at the Old Lock and Dam. Families got the chance to enjoy many things from a varieties of food booths and inflatables. Kids at Burgh Evening On The Ohio got the chance to enjoy free, pumpkin decorating.

Nick Donnan, the Assistant Fire Chief In Newburgh stated “We got the word out there, and all kinds of kids out here decorating pumpkins, playing on inflatables, getting to know community helpers and businesses and its going good.”

People at Burgh Evening On The Ohio also got a chance to enjoy some live music following the event. After that, families got could enjoy a free family movie hosted by the Historic Newburgh Inc. It was held on the riverfront to end the night.

The Newburgh Police And Fire Department partnered with People’s Trust And Savings Bank to make this event happen.

