Home Indiana Evansville Families Can Enjoy Christmas Cheer At Winter Carnival December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State families can enjoy light displays, decorations, and Santa Claus at the Southern Indiana Antique Machinary Club’s Winter Carnival. The Vanderburgh County 4H Center is decorated with Christmas cheer for this event.

There are Christmas light displays, decorated Christmas trees, holiday decorations, and Santa Claus.

Santa’s Workshop will give kids a chance to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas. Santa will be available on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday nights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Winter Carnival runs through Christmas Day and it’s free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the event.

