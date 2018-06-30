Home Indiana Evansville Families Belong Together Protesters Rally In Evansville June 30th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

Residents across the Tri-State came together right here in Downtown Evansville for their own “Families Belong Together” rally. An estimated 250 people braved the summer heat outside the Federal building. Voicing their displeasure for President Trump. Mainly for revoking DACA to ramping up intimidating ICE tactics.

Gary May, president of Veterans For Peace said, “Criminalizing people as they attempt to exercise there right to petition for asylum is disgraceful, it’s unheard of, and it’s creating all the problems we are seeing now.”

All walks of life were on hand for the rally. Many held up a variety of signs directed towards the President and the First Lady. The gathering was spawned through social media.

William Bowens of Evansville said, “We’re just using this as a platform to call attention to the issue, to raise awareness in Evansville and to show Evansville is not quiet about this issue I’d say.”

Many believe the executive order President Trump signed is not a solution to this crisis. Protesters encourage more involvement from local officials at all levels.

May said, “City officials, county officials, state officials, elected federal officials they all seemed to have gotten laryngitis when it comes to this issue.”

Bowers believes it’s more of a rich vs poor issue, rather democrats vs republicans, “I want to caution people to not be to reactionary or partisan when we’re upset about these polices it’s not all just Donald Trump, it hasn’t begun with him, for years we have been getting harsher and harsher against immigrants.”

“We need to hold the democrats accountable even though they don’t have that much power in Congress right now, we need to make sure they are fighting as hard as they can if they want to keep our votes and I think we need to remember that in November.”

Organizations like “Families Belong Together” and “Veterans For Peace say they will continue to fight for social justice and immigration policy. As they continue to bring attentions to what they call the countries grievances to these issues.

Comments

comments