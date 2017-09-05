Home Indiana Evansville Familiar Face Earns Top Spot at Mesker Park Zoo September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A familiar face officially earns the top spot at the Evansville zoo. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the appointment of Erik Beck as the new Executive Director of Mesker Park Zoo. Winnecke cites that Beck showed strong leadership skills as Director of Operations and Interim Zoo Director.

Beck will also serve as Executive Director of the Evansville Zoological Society (EZS). The non-profit organization supports the Zoo and Botanic Garden and is primarily focused on fundraising, education, and conservation.

Beck has 22 years of experience at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden. In 1995, Beck began his career at Mesker as a zookeeper before transitioning to an animal curator. His responsibilities included animal husbandry and care and the supervision of 18 zookeepers.

Beck also served as project lead for the $13 million Amazonia Rainforest, which is the largest capital project in the zoo’s history. For the past seven years he has been director of operations, overseeing a $4.8 million annual operating budget and day-to-day operations at the zoo, including visitor services, maintainance and the horticultural departments.

Recently, he was the project manager and was invovled in fundraising for the new Engelbrecht Carousel.

Beck graduated from Memorial High School in 1989. In 1994, Beck graduated from USI with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Former Zoo Director Amos Morris took a position as Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, California. He served as Mesker Park Zoo’s director for eight years.

