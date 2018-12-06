Home Indiana Fame Construction Wraps Up on New YMCA December 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The new St. Vincent Evansville YMCA is one step closer to being complete. Thursday, officials celebrated the completion of the structural frame of the 80,000 square foot facility.

The construction site sits near the corner of Court and 6th Street. During the ceremony, a 12-foot long 244-pound steel beam was locked in place on the building.

YMCA of Southwest Indiana CEO Derrick Stewart says, “We’ve watched the progress of this for the last six months. It’s been great. Coming in every day and seeing more and more activity. But I think there’s something symbolic about a final beam, that final piece of structural steel, that really puts in the superstructure that it takes to make this building ready to be finished.”

The Skanska team celebrated more than just finishing the frame.

The company was recently certified by the American Institute of Steel Construction.

Comments

comments