Fallout Begins from Equifax Security Breach September 9th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana

The big Equifax breach this week could go down as the biggest data breach in U.S. History, according to some experts.

Indianapolis Attorney Lynn Toops filed a proposal for a class-action lawsuit. She says what’s most disturbing is that people didn’t have a choice when it came to forking over their information to Equifax, its just part of the process for getting credit.

Some experts however, are stopping short of telling people to freeze their credit.

Finance Professor, Rachel Smith says, “Typically I wouldn’t say unless you think and you’ve seen some unusual activity that a credit freeze would be necessary and in order to get it reinstated, it does take some time.”

Equifax is now offering free credit monitoring for year, something some experts say consumers should seriously consider.

