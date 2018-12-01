Fallen WWI Soldiers Honored For Their Service

Fallen WWI soldiers from the Tri-State were honored during a bell ringing ceremony hosted by the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch was on hand to give special mention to Evansville Native James Bethel Gresham, who was one of the first men killed during the war. One museum representative says the goal for the event was to remember those fallen.

Stephen Witte, explained, “As the lieutenant governor was leaving she was saying that, the service seems to her to be almost holy or sacred and I think that’s striking the right tone for what we were wanting to accomplish.”

Names of the fallen servicemen from the 18 county Tri-State were read as well as the laying of a wreath to honor them.

Witte added that saying the names of each servicemen was a way of honoring their memory some 100 years after their sacrifice. He added the Evansville Wartime Museum is working on a program for 2019 that will honor the nearly 140 nurses from the area that served during the World War.

