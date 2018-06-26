Fallen Trees Causing Road Closures in Henderson County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Henderson County Highway Maintenance are responding to reports of fallen trees in the southern portion of Henderson County.

According to officials, US 41 AND US 41-Alternate are blocked due to large fallen trees. Rural secondary highways in southern Henderson County are blocked at multiple locations.

Highway crews are focusing on main routes then will move to rural secondary highways. Traveling in Southern Henderson County will be difficult for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area to allow emergency personnel to get access to damaged areas.

Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and other personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

