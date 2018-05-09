Home Indiana Fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Laid To Rest May 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Terre Haute officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday. His funeral was held at the Hulman Center on Indiana State University’s campus.

Officer Rob Pitts was killed Friday during a shootout with a homicide suspect who was also killed. Mourners lined the streets before and after the funeral to pay their respects.

Hundreds of fellow officers from around the country were there to support Pitts’ family and the Terre Haute Police Department. Pitts served as an officer with Terre Haute Police for 16 years.

He leaves behind a wife, a daughter, and two sons.

Pitts’ son was presented with an official police department bad in honor for his father.

