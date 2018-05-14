Fallen Officers Remembered in Henderson

135: that’s the number of law enforcement agents that died during the past year. They, along with fallen officers of Henderson past, were remembered during a ceremony in Henderson’s Fiscal Court.

The ceremony is a part of National Police Week, which serves to remember those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The community was also on hand to remember those lost. Acting Henderson Police Chief Lt. Jason Hargitt says one of the reasons it’s great to be a police officer in Henderson is because of the community support.

Lt. Hargitt brought the ceremony to Henderson 8 years ago to remember law enforcement he knew that were killed in the line of duty. Lt. Hargitt says he has worked with 3 officers who have passed while trying to save others.

