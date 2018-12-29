Home Kentucky Kentucky Officer Takes Final Ride Through Louisville During Precession December 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

The Louisville Metro Police Department honored Deputy Deidre Mengedoht’s legacy by taking her for a final trip to the places that meant the most to her.

Mengedoht was killed on I-64 during a traffic stop on Christmas Eve when her cruiser was struck by a truck and caught fire. The driver, MSD employee Roger Burdette, was charged with murder of a police officer, and a DUI, he admitted to taking multiple prescription drugs.

Community members lined the streets along the precession route Saturday to show their support for the fallen officer. Mengedoht’s public visitation will be held Sunday from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held at 11 A.M. at Southeast Christian Church.

