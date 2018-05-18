Home Indiana Fallen Heroes Blood Drive Aims To Save Lives May 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The American Red Cross is honoring the men and women in the Hoosier state who served on law enforcement and made the ultimate sacrifice with the Fallen Heroes Blood Drive.

After a memorial service for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department, officers were encouraged to give back in a special way.

The blood drive at the Fraternal Operation of Police Lodge 73 aimed to receive 20 pints of blood in hopes of saving others.

From May until August, the American Red Cross is campaigning across Indiana with the Fallen Heroes blood drive.

Community members in the Hoosier state can also volunteer to donate blood.

Click here to see the times and locations for the Fallen Heroes blood drive.

