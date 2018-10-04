Home Indiana Fallen Firefighters to be Honored at Memorial Service October 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Daviess County firefighter will be among those honored this weekend at the 37th annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

This information comes to us from our media partner Washington Times-Herald.

Montgomery Volunteer Firefighter Kendall Murphy is one of five Hoosiers to be be honored on October 7th at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are among 80 firefighters across the nation who died in the line of duty in 2017.

“I think my wife may have put it best,” said Murphy’s father, Dwayne Murphy, who is both a volunteer firefighter for Montgomery and a Washington city fireman. “This is going to be a sad but proud moment. We are so proud of the way Kendall lived and what he did and it is just sad that he died.”

Kendall Murphy passed away in November of last year while responding to a motor vehicle accident near Montgomery when he was hit by another first responder.

“It was really just a car in a ditch,” said Murphy. “We try to use that event as a reminder for our officers to pay attention to their surroundings when they are called out.”

Other Indiana firefighters being recognized include Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet, 41, of the Fort Wayne Fire Department who died during a training exercise on Sept. 27, 2017; Firefighter Jeffery Blackmer, 42, with the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Company who died Dec. 20, 2017, fighting an early morning barn fire; Firefighter Scott Compton, 55, of the Greenfield Fire Territory who died Nov. 11, 2017, when he fell ill after spending several hours fighting a large commercial structure fire and Lieutenant David M. Jatczak, 57, of the Lake Station Volunteer Fire Department who died June 1, 2017, after responding to a fire call.

The national tribute is sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Fire Administration.

