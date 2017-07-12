44News | Evansville, IN

Fallen Blood Drive in Posey County Honors Local Officers

Fallen Blood Drive in Posey County Honors Local Officers

July 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American Red Cross are calling for an emergency need for blood donations. Blood drives across the region are joining efforts and providing as many pints as possible.

A blood drive in Posey County, however, is looking out for a special group that may be in need. At the Mount Vernon American Legion, blood donations were collected as part of the Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive.

While the blood may not be going to law officers specifically, the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial says law enforcement fatalities are up 31 percent this year.

Tom Latham says, “This is a great community and we’ve got great people in this community throughout the entire Tri-State area and so this was an opportunity for us to work with the public in efforts to get that donation increased.”

For more information or to sign up click here.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.