Home Indiana Evansville Fallen Blood Drive in Posey County Honors Local Officers July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The American Red Cross are calling for an emergency need for blood donations. Blood drives across the region are joining efforts and providing as many pints as possible.

A blood drive in Posey County, however, is looking out for a special group that may be in need. At the Mount Vernon American Legion, blood donations were collected as part of the Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive.

While the blood may not be going to law officers specifically, the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial says law enforcement fatalities are up 31 percent this year.

Tom Latham says, “This is a great community and we’ve got great people in this community throughout the entire Tri-State area and so this was an opportunity for us to work with the public in efforts to get that donation increased.”

For more information or to sign up click here.

Comments

comments