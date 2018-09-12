Home Indiana Fall Into Good Health with Purdue University September 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

With colder weather right around the corner, Purdue University’s Human Science Extension Educators want to keep you and your body healthy.

The university is inviting individuals to come to an event on September 12th at Vincennes University’s Gibson County Center located at 8100 US-41, Fort Branch, Indiana.

Fall Into Good Health is aimed at helping people set goals that will improve health through physical activities with balance, flexibility, strength, and endurance. Firsthand knowledge about the health care system will be offered to attendees.

Also at the event with be the Princeton Police Department, who have a session to teach you how to keep yourself safe with self-defense strategies.

Register today by calling the Purdue University’s Gibson County Extension Office or mail in the following information: your name, phone number, home county, email address, and payment of $10 to Purdue University Gibson County Extension Office.

