Fall Festival Wraps Up With Main Parade

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival main parade.

Parade attendees lined their chairs along West Franklin Street hours in advance to get a spot for the parade.

“We like to get down here,” says Dennis Dillman, parade attendee. “We’ve got six grandkids. So we get down here real early and get our chairs all cabled so nobody runs off with them and we get a good seat.”

Local law enforcement walked in the parade accompanied by this years Grand Marshall Jackie Young.

Dillman says it’s been a family tradition for more than twenty years.

“Just enjoy seeing all the firetrucks and all the people go by,” says Dillman.

Marching bands, floats, and other entries made their way through the crowd including the 44News float.

West Side Nut Club officials say that planning for next years festival started this past week. They also say the festival overall was very successful this year.

