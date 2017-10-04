Home Indiana Evansville Fall Festival Offers Unusual Food Items Along Franklin Street October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Day three of the Fall Festival has arrived, and if you have already stopped by all your favorite booths, why not try something a little different? There are some unusual food items offered on Franklin Street, you just have to check your Munchie Map.

The Fall Festival food booths have something to satisfy every appetite, even if you’re craving something a little strange. You can find one of the festival’s most famous wacky treats at Booth 53, the Brain Sandwich.

Anthony Lebarron, Simpson UMC Booth Chairman, said, “It’s not something that us as Americans would normally eat, but lots of people love them.”

Simpson United Methodist Church booth volunteers say brain sandwiches are a big hit with the more mature customers.

“I think it’s more old school. We sell a lot to the elderly,” Lebarron said.

But this year they’re offering a twist on the brain sandwich with zombie sliders, and hoping it will make new customers more open-minded.

“That was so we could entice the younger generation to try a brain sandwich,” said Lebarron.

If brain isn’t your thing, you can have a bite of something weird, that used to bite back…the gator tators at Booth 133.

“What it is is gator tail that has been cubed. That we bread it. It’s not coming processed we do it all ourselves. We deep fry the gator. We put it on the potato with any fixins you want,” Scott Meneilly said.

If the gator isn’t enough, just add a side of snails.

“We go through many, many, many, many cans. You would be surprised. A lot of people are scared of them, but if you like livers you will like snails. It’s got the texture of that,” Meneilly said, “Plus it’s in a garlic sauce so, can’t go wrong when you have garlic involved.”

And if you’re looking for something unusual, but more refreshing, there are pickle juice icees waiting for you at the Salvation Army booth.

“The pickle juice icee is basically a pickle with crushed ice in it, and then more juice put on top of it.”

If these treats are a little too weird for you, don’t worry, there’s still 133 more booths to choose from.

