I’ve had all kinds of delicious, and daring, dishes at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

I know that a lot of you go and grab the same thing every year, so this year I’m challenging you to try something new!

I’ve scoured that “munchie map” and roamed all over West Franklin Street to bring you this year’s Fall Festival must haves.





GRETCHIN: Let’s start at the start…literally…booth one and the volunteers of Granted!

Corey: Granted is a local non profit in the Tri State area, and we grant wishes of children between the ages of 3 to 18 with life threatening or terminal disorders.

GRETCHIN: Sweethearts satisfying your sweet tooth with Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

Don’t tell me I can’t eat dessert first!

Like your food on the gamey side?

How about eating something that can eat you?

Booth 133 has Gator Gumbo!

Max: On the count of 3?

GRETCHIN: Yeah!

Oh, there’s a big, juicy piece.

Max: Oh gosh.

GRETCHIN: It’s something that could eat you!

You’re eating a predator.

Max: But I’m not in Florida!

GRETCHIN: You like that don’t you?

Max: Only at the Fall Festival, baby.

GRETCHIN: A quick look at the munchie map, and you’ll see some very interesting selections perfect for a legit food-venture!

So when I spotted Cheesy Billy and Sloppy Billy on the menu at booth 116, I had to ask…why goat?

Booth 116: Why not goat?

It’s one of the best meats ever.

It’s lean, it doesn’t have all that fat around it.

It’s raised right here in Indiana by a local Pastor.

Everything that a goat eats is healthy, and it’s the best meat ever!

GRETCHIN: Okay, sold!

I’ve got to have some.

Survey says?

Oh, that’s really good!

You sure there’s goat in here?

Booth 116: Yeah, there’s goat!

Everything in there is goat, goat, and more goat.

GRETCHIN: Except for the cheese and the onions.

You can’t come to Fall Festival and not grab something fried…it’s kind of an unspoken rule, trust me.

Which is why it has its own section on the munchie map.

Booth 117 is cheesing things up with Rattlesnake Bites!

What are those?

They say these are spicy, and they look like it.

Cheesy too!

Oooh!

Really good.

Highly recommend it, a must have.

I’ve eaten brains, a scorpion, unicorn boogers and even snails at the Fall Festival, but sometimes it’s not about trying the weirdest thing…it’s all in the name.

Did you know that jambalaya has a drunken cousin at booth 108?

Booth 108: It’s white rice with chicken in a gravy sauce, and tomatoes with french bread.

GRETCHIN: Awesome!

You seem like you’re a little trepidatious about this jambalaya’s drunken cousin.

Corey: Umm, the picture doesn’t do it justice.

I think it looks better in person.

Oh, it is really good actually.

Wow!

GRETCHIN: MM-HMMM!

Nice and Cajun-y, super delicious!

Corey: I’m going to try another bite.

GRETCHIN: When you hit up the Fall Festival, grab your munchie map, and your appetite, and you’re prepared for your food-venture!

What are your Fall Festival must haves?

