Fall Festival Feeling More Summer Like

While it’s been dry for the Fall Festival, temperatures have not been very fall-like. People have been feeling the effects of the hot and humid conditions.

Temperatures have been running nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average during this weeks West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

But that’s not stopping big crowds from walking up West Franklin Street. But these unseasonable temperatures put people with existing conditions at risk.

Tim Beflofsky, a paramedic and field supervisor with AMR Evansville said, “We’ve been averaging about 5 to 10 runs here, actually over the course of the past several years, it’s actually been a little lower than it was last year, so that’s some good news for us.”

While many walking down west franklin street take in the 97th Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Mother nature continues to bring the warmth and humidity. First responders are standing by should you need assistance.

Paramedics say to wear light loose fit clothing, drink plenty of water and take breaks when need be.

Especially for the elderly or for those who have any health issues.

Beflofsky said, “You know if they have a cardiac issue, they’re diabetic they’re just kind of setting themselves up for some problems so along with all the great food that’s already down here just make sure you drink some water and get some Gatorade.”

While staying hydrated at fall festival – there are plenty of options to stay cool especially for those with a sweet tooth.

Billie Joe Barry who works the Perry Heights booth #9 said, “There is a breeze today but yesterday riding the rides gets hot and sweaty, but we’ve got this new birthday cake ice cream cone so if you get hot and sweaty you can come get a cool treat from us.”

Despite temperatures being unfall-like officials caution you to take it easy when you’re walking down franklin street cause you do a lot more walking then you might think.

Beflofsky said, “Especially with the big tall rides things look a lot closer than what they are, so people are coming out and exerting themselves more than what they normally do in a day.”

Temperatures can rise quickly in boots with all the cooking but for Ashlyn Jones of booth 104, Alpha Sigma Alpha, fans keep them beating the heat.

“It’s a little warm we have a couple of different crock pots to keep some items warm and cooking but nothing but not to bad we have a fan to keep us cool.”

With warmer weather expected for the rest of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival paramedics recommend having someone get your car if you have trouble walking long distances.

There are plenty of fire fighters and Nut Club members to help.

