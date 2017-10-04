Home Indiana Evansville Fall Festival Day Three Underway – Games, Rides, And Everything Deep Fried October 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Games, rides, and everything deep fried…the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is back at it for day three. And with 136 food booths, you might need some help deciding which ones to hit first.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett shows us how some of the Fall Festival food is prepared and made.

Today’s festival events include Scott Winzinger, kiddie rides, Hog Maw Blues Band, Amateur Hour, and Nashville Songwriters Club.

For more information, visit Fall Festival. To take a look at the Munchie Map, click here.





