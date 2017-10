Home Indiana Evansville Fall Festival Continues With Several Events, Food To Satisfy Any Appetite October 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The 96th annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival continues today. Tuesday’s events include the Special Kids Day, Tug of War tournament, and the King and Queen competition.

And of course there’s enough food to satisfy any appetite.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

To view the Munchie Map click here.

