Fall Festival Benefits The Community And Non-Profit Organizations

The 96th annual Fall Festival is half over, but it would almost take another full extra week to sample all of the food available. Each year the annual festival benefits the community and non-profit organizations.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett is back on West Franklin Street with more on what the Fall Festival offers, and how it benefits the community.

