The Fall Festival 2018 App is Available For Download October 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

With a new Munchie Map every year and different rides and menu items it’s hard to see and taste everything you want in just one week. Fortunately, there’s an app to help streamline your experience making your Fall Festival experience that much better.

Software Engineer Aaron Schuetter created the Fall Festival app nearly six years ago for Android users to help people navigate the annual event.

Schuetter says, “I’m from Evansville. I grew up here. It’s something I’ve gone to my whole life. My wife and I were talking about the Fall Festival coming up one time, and I thought, ‘maybe I can learn how to make an app.'”

There have been at least 20,000-lifetime download and more than 2,000 people download the app every year.

