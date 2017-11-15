Fall Fashion Trends

The temperature is dropping, the air is crisper, Fall is here which means boots and fleece lined tights are back.

Here to tell us what else is trending in the world of Fall fashion are Kelley Borman and Julie Merryman from Schön Boutique.

According to these style mavens, distressed jeans, fringe, and crushed velvet are back!

To see how to wear these looks, and what else is trending, press play on the video.



Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

