Home Indiana Fake Officers Reportedly Pulling Over Residents in Gibson County March 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

There have been several reports of resident being pulled over by someone impersonating an officer in Gibson County. Police also say there have been reports in Vanderburgh County, but they say they don’t know if the incidents are connected. People are reporting a man in a silver Dodge Charge, or an older, possibly white car is pulling over residents in the area.

In Indiana, authorities say officers must be in a marked police car (can be in or out of uniform), or if in an unmarked vehicle, they have to be in uniform while completing any traffic stops.

If you have been pulled over and have any doubts as to the officer being a real cop, you should call 911 right away. Dispatch will know if any of the local officers are on traffic stops, and where they are.

Comments

comments