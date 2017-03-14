Home Kentucky Fake Officers Calling Kentucky Residents In Phone Scam March 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Scammers are calling residents in one Kentucky town. Greenville Police say there are several complaints about scammers calling and asking for donations for local law enforcement agencies. Police say they will not not solicit donations over the phone.

If the department has a charity event it will be advertised in the media and letters will be mailed to residents with an official letterhead.

Residents are asked to avoid giving out their personal information, including name, date of birth, social security number, and bank or credit card account numbers.

If you have any questions, you can call the Greenville Police Department.

