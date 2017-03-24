Fake News In The Tri-State

Talk of fake news has been prevalent in the past few months. The spread of misinformation has come with the rise of folks checking Facebook for their news. Many people across the Tri-State have started to use their Facebook News Feed as a primary source of newsgathering. The articles spread across social media have started to take a local focus, and people around the Tri-State have been duped. Check out the video below for more information and some tips to avoid misinformation.

