Fake News Clouds Death Investigation

As Warrick County Sheriff Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Halee Rathgeber’s death – rumors have started to circulate online. Social media posts insinuate multiple unreported kidnappings taking place at an Evansville Target and Meijer as a part of a trafficking scandal. The posts go onto to say that Halee was kidnapped as a part of the trafficking situation and died because of it. The posts also outline the attempted kidnappings that happened at Indiana University during the Little 500 weekend.

Evansville Police are denying such rumors. They warn to not believe everything you read online, and that these kidnappings did not happen. Police officials say that this type of misinformation can greatly hamper an investigation of this type, and can cause a family added grief.

