Home Illinois Fake Money Making Rounds in Southern Illinois October 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

The Salem Police Department says motion picture money, or “prop money”, has been circulating the southern Illinois region.

This information comes from our media partner WFIW.

Officials say the fake money is usually in the form of $100 bills. The phony money will have the words “Motion Picture Money” on the front and back of the bill instead of “United States of America.”

Individuals who come in contact with these fake bills are asked to contact police.

Comments

comments