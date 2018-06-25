Home Indiana Fake Money Being Circulated In Jasper June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper Police are informing residents of fraudulent money bring passed around the community.

The police claimed to have received multiple $100, $50, and $20 bills with the words “Motion Picture Use Only” on the back. The $50 and $20 dollar bills have pink Asian writing on them.

Residents are urged to be vigilant when handling money in order to recognize these bills.

If you do receive fraudulent money, report it to the Jasper Police department at (812) 482-2255.

