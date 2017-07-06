Fake Deputy Scam Targets Area Doctors and Dentists

A new phone scam is targeting area physicians and dentists in Vanderburgh County. There have been several reports of a man identifying himself as a deputy, threatening to arrest area doctors.

Callers are claiming that the doctor has a warrant out for their arrest as a result of a missed court date.

Scammers seem to know the name of the physician and dentist, but do not appear to know any personal information. The scammer tries to take money from the victim to recall the warrant.

The sheriff’s office says the victims in these cases realized it was a scam then hung up.

Deputies do not solicit payments of fines or fees over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and call local law enforcement.

