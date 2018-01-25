Home Indiana Fake Deputy Scam Targeting Area Dentists, Doctors January 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A phone scam is targeting area physicians and dentists in Vanderburgh County. There have been several reports of a caller identifying himself as a deputy, threatening to arrest area doctors.

Callers claim the doctor has a warrant out for their arrest as a result of a missed court date.

Authorities say the scammers seem to know the name of the dentist and physician, but do not appear to have any other personal information. The scammer tries to take money from the victim to recall the warrant.

In July 2017, the Sheriff’s Office first reported this scam and notified the Indiana Dental Association.

Deputies do not solicit payments of fines or fees over the phone.

If you receive a suspicious call, get the caller’s name, hang up and call the business or government entity back at a number you know if correct.

