Fake Active Shooter Call Leads To Terroristic Threatening Charges

One juvenile is in custody after threats were made toward South Heights Elementary School. A 15-year-old is being held at McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.

Henderson Police say a high school student dared an 11-year-old and a nine-year-old to call 911. According to police, there were two 911 phone calls made stating that there was an active shooter at South Heights Elementary.

The 15-year-old heard the sirens and saw emergency responders arriving while waiting on the school bus with the other two students.

Police say the 15-year-old told an administrator what they had done and all three were taken into custody immediately.

All three students have been charged with Terroristic Threatening. The two young students were released to their parents.

The high school students was taken to the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah.

A call was made to 911 making threats regarding South Heights Elementary. Several juveniles are in custody. SHES is safe. There is no active threat. — Henderson KY Police (@Henderson_PD) March 1, 2018

